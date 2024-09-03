Swedish krona to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Tongan paʻangas is currently 0.223 today, reflecting a -1.999% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -2.397% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 0.230 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.221 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -1.401% decrease in value.