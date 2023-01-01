10 Swedish kronor to Turkmenistani manats

Convert SEK to TMT at the real exchange rate

10 sek
3.35 tmt

1.00000 SEK = 0.33454 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9140.7933676.8144210.742683.3451.363353.9959
1 EUR1.094110.868057.455611.753491.18781.491644.3719
1 GBP1.260451.1520118.5889113.54105.0521.718435.03646
1 DKK0.1467480.1341270.11642911.5764512.23070.200070.586391

How to convert Swedish kronor to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Turkmenistani Manat
1 SEK0.33454 TMT
5 SEK1.67269 TMT
10 SEK3.34539 TMT
20 SEK6.69078 TMT
50 SEK16.72695 TMT
100 SEK33.45390 TMT
250 SEK83.63475 TMT
500 SEK167.26950 TMT
1000 SEK334.53900 TMT
2000 SEK669.07800 TMT
5000 SEK1672.69500 TMT
10000 SEK3345.39000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Swedish Krona
1 TMT2.98919 SEK
5 TMT14.94595 SEK
10 TMT29.89190 SEK
20 TMT59.78380 SEK
50 TMT149.45950 SEK
100 TMT298.91900 SEK
250 TMT747.29750 SEK
500 TMT1494.59500 SEK
1000 TMT2989.19000 SEK
2000 TMT5978.38000 SEK
5000 TMT14945.95000 SEK
10000 TMT29891.90000 SEK