1 thousand Swedish kronor to Isle of Man pounds

Convert SEK to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
75.91 imp

1.00000 SEK = 0.07591 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Isle of Man pound
1 SEK0.07591 IMP
5 SEK0.37957 IMP
10 SEK0.75914 IMP
20 SEK1.51827 IMP
50 SEK3.79569 IMP
100 SEK7.59137 IMP
250 SEK18.97843 IMP
500 SEK37.95685 IMP
1000 SEK75.91370 IMP
2000 SEK151.82740 IMP
5000 SEK379.56850 IMP
10000 SEK759.13700 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Swedish Krona
1 IMP13.17290 SEK
5 IMP65.86450 SEK
10 IMP131.72900 SEK
20 IMP263.45800 SEK
50 IMP658.64500 SEK
100 IMP1317.29000 SEK
250 IMP3293.22500 SEK
500 IMP6586.45000 SEK
1000 IMP13172.90000 SEK
2000 IMP26345.80000 SEK
5000 IMP65864.50000 SEK
10000 IMP131729.00000 SEK