Seychellois rupees to Mauritian rupees today

Convert SCR to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
3,415.78 mur

₨1.000 SCR = ₨3.416 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:23
SCR to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MUR
1 SCR to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.52713.5897
Low3.11773.1177
Average3.33333.3789
Change9.66%-0.96%
1 SCR to MUR stats

The performance of SCR to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.5271 and a 30 day low of 3.1177. This means the 30 day average was 3.3333. The change for SCR to MUR was 9.66.

The performance of SCR to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.5897 and a 90 day low of 3.1177. This means the 90 day average was 3.3789. The change for SCR to MUR was -0.96.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.10492.7181.4961.6450.93921.87
1 GBP1.18711.311110.0661.7761.9531.11525.963
1 USD0.9050.763183.951.3551.490.8519.802
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Mauritian Rupee
1 SCR3.41578 MUR
5 SCR17.07890 MUR
10 SCR34.15780 MUR
20 SCR68.31560 MUR
50 SCR170.78900 MUR
100 SCR341.57800 MUR
250 SCR853.94500 MUR
500 SCR1,707.89000 MUR
1000 SCR3,415.78000 MUR
2000 SCR6,831.56000 MUR
5000 SCR17,078.90000 MUR
10000 SCR34,157.80000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Seychellois Rupee
1 MUR0.29276 SCR
5 MUR1.46380 SCR
10 MUR2.92759 SCR
20 MUR5.85518 SCR
50 MUR14.63795 SCR
100 MUR29.27590 SCR
250 MUR73.18975 SCR
500 MUR146.37950 SCR
1000 MUR292.75900 SCR
2000 MUR585.51800 SCR
5000 MUR1,463.79500 SCR
10000 MUR2,927.59000 SCR