20 Seychellois rupees to Icelandic krónas

Convert SCR to ISK at the real exchange rate

20 scr
204.15 isk

₨1.000 SCR = kr10.21 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:10
SCR to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ISK
1 SCR to ISK
High10.455510.4555
Low9.20149.1555
Average9.91109.9225
Change10.94%1.93%
1 SCR to ISK stats

The performance of SCR to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.4555 and a 30 day low of 9.2014. This means the 30 day average was 9.9110. The change for SCR to ISK was 10.94.

The performance of SCR to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.4555 and a 90 day low of 9.1555. This means the 90 day average was 9.9225. The change for SCR to ISK was 1.93.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Icelandic Króna
1 SCR10.20760 ISK
5 SCR51.03800 ISK
10 SCR102.07600 ISK
20 SCR204.15200 ISK
50 SCR510.38000 ISK
100 SCR1,020.76000 ISK
250 SCR2,551.90000 ISK
500 SCR5,103.80000 ISK
1000 SCR10,207.60000 ISK
2000 SCR20,415.20000 ISK
5000 SCR51,038.00000 ISK
10000 SCR102,076.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Seychellois Rupee
1 ISK0.09797 SCR
5 ISK0.48983 SCR
10 ISK0.97967 SCR
20 ISK1.95933 SCR
50 ISK4.89833 SCR
100 ISK9.79665 SCR
250 ISK24.49163 SCR
500 ISK48.98325 SCR
1000 ISK97.96650 SCR
2000 ISK195.93300 SCR
5000 ISK489.83250 SCR
10000 ISK979.66500 SCR