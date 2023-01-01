20 Seychellois rupees to Icelandic krónas

Convert SCR to ISK at the real exchange rate

20 scr
193.03 isk

1.00000 SCR = 9.65130 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8670291.1038291.83081.462251.620610.92871318.7341
1 GBP1.1533611.27311105.9151.686511.869161.0711421.6074
1 USD0.9059410.785477183.19361.324721.468190.84135916.9721
1 INR0.01088960.009441570.012020210.01592330.01764780.01011330.204007

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Icelandic Króna
1 SCR9.65130 ISK
5 SCR48.25650 ISK
10 SCR96.51300 ISK
20 SCR193.02600 ISK
50 SCR482.56500 ISK
100 SCR965.13000 ISK
250 SCR2412.82500 ISK
500 SCR4825.65000 ISK
1000 SCR9651.30000 ISK
2000 SCR19302.60000 ISK
5000 SCR48256.50000 ISK
10000 SCR96513.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Seychellois Rupee
1 ISK0.10361 SCR
5 ISK0.51806 SCR
10 ISK1.03613 SCR
20 ISK2.07226 SCR
50 ISK5.18065 SCR
100 ISK10.36130 SCR
250 ISK25.90325 SCR
500 ISK51.80650 SCR
1000 ISK103.61300 SCR
2000 ISK207.22600 SCR
5000 ISK518.06500 SCR
10000 ISK1036.13000 SCR