Seychellois rupee to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Icelandic krónas is currently 10.208 today, reflecting a 0.852% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.696% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 10.470 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 9.586 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.105% decrease in value.