세이셸 루피 to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 세이셸 루피 to Icelandic krónas is currently 10.054 today, reflecting a -0.298% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 세이셸 루피 has remained relatively stable, with a 4.833% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 세이셸 루피 to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 10.275 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 9.266 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -7.740% decrease in value.