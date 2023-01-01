50 Maldivian rufiyaas to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert MVR to UAH at the real exchange rate

50 mvr
117.50 uah

1.00000 MVR = 2.34994 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MVR2.34994 UAH
5 MVR11.74970 UAH
10 MVR23.49940 UAH
20 MVR46.99880 UAH
50 MVR117.49700 UAH
100 MVR234.99400 UAH
250 MVR587.48500 UAH
500 MVR1174.97000 UAH
1000 MVR2349.94000 UAH
2000 MVR4699.88000 UAH
5000 MVR11749.70000 UAH
10000 MVR23499.40000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 UAH0.42554 MVR
5 UAH2.12772 MVR
10 UAH4.25544 MVR
20 UAH8.51088 MVR
50 UAH21.27720 MVR
100 UAH42.55440 MVR
250 UAH106.38600 MVR
500 UAH212.77200 MVR
1000 UAH425.54400 MVR
2000 UAH851.08800 MVR
5000 UAH2127.72000 MVR
10000 UAH4255.44000 MVR