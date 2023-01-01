10 thousand Mauritian rupees to Kyrgystani soms

Convert MUR to KGS at the real exchange rate

10,000 mur
20,183.90 kgs

1.00000 MUR = 2.01839 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Kyrgystani Som
1 MUR2.01839 KGS
5 MUR10.09195 KGS
10 MUR20.18390 KGS
20 MUR40.36780 KGS
50 MUR100.91950 KGS
100 MUR201.83900 KGS
250 MUR504.59750 KGS
500 MUR1009.19500 KGS
1000 MUR2018.39000 KGS
2000 MUR4036.78000 KGS
5000 MUR10091.95000 KGS
10000 MUR20183.90000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Mauritian Rupee
1 KGS0.49545 MUR
5 KGS2.47723 MUR
10 KGS4.95445 MUR
20 KGS9.90890 MUR
50 KGS24.77225 MUR
100 KGS49.54450 MUR
250 KGS123.86125 MUR
500 KGS247.72250 MUR
1000 KGS495.44500 MUR
2000 KGS990.89000 MUR
5000 KGS2477.22500 MUR
10000 KGS4954.45000 MUR