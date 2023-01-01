20 Mauritian rupees to Brazilian reais

Convert MUR to BRL at the real exchange rate

20 mur
2.21 brl

1.00000 MUR = 0.11042 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Mauritian rupees to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Brazilian Real
1 MUR0.11042 BRL
5 MUR0.55209 BRL
10 MUR1.10417 BRL
20 MUR2.20834 BRL
50 MUR5.52085 BRL
100 MUR11.04170 BRL
250 MUR27.60425 BRL
500 MUR55.20850 BRL
1000 MUR110.41700 BRL
2000 MUR220.83400 BRL
5000 MUR552.08500 BRL
10000 MUR1104.17000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Mauritian Rupee
1 BRL9.05654 MUR
5 BRL45.28270 MUR
10 BRL90.56540 MUR
20 BRL181.13080 MUR
50 BRL452.82700 MUR
100 BRL905.65400 MUR
250 BRL2264.13500 MUR
500 BRL4528.27000 MUR
1000 BRL9056.54000 MUR
2000 BRL18113.08000 MUR
5000 BRL45282.70000 MUR
10000 BRL90565.40000 MUR