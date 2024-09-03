Mauritian rupee to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritian rupee to Brazilian reais is currently 0.121 today, reflecting a 0.303% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritian rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 1.500% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritian rupee to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 0.122 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.119 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.856% decrease in value.