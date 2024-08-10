Brazilian real to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brazilian real to Mauritian rupees is currently 8.433 today, reflecting a 0.801% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brazilian real has remained relatively stable, with a 3.353% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brazilian real to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 8.454 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 8.003 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -1.029% decrease in value.