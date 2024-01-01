20 Brazilian reais to Mauritian rupees

Convert BRL to MUR at the real exchange rate

20 brl
168.66 mur

R$1.000 BRL = ₨8.433 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BRL to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.02089.2119
Low8.10778.1077
Average8.41468.6995
Change-6.30%-8.06%
1 BRL to MUR stats

The performance of BRL to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.0208 and a 30 day low of 8.1077. This means the 30 day average was 8.4146. The change for BRL to MUR was -6.30.

The performance of BRL to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.2119 and a 90 day low of 8.1077. This means the 90 day average was 8.6995. The change for BRL to MUR was -8.06.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Mauritian Rupee
1 BRL8.43281 MUR
5 BRL42.16405 MUR
10 BRL84.32810 MUR
20 BRL168.65620 MUR
50 BRL421.64050 MUR
100 BRL843.28100 MUR
250 BRL2,108.20250 MUR
500 BRL4,216.40500 MUR
1000 BRL8,432.81000 MUR
2000 BRL16,865.62000 MUR
5000 BRL42,164.05000 MUR
10000 BRL84,328.10000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Brazilian Real
1 MUR0.11858 BRL
5 MUR0.59292 BRL
10 MUR1.18584 BRL
20 MUR2.37168 BRL
50 MUR5.92920 BRL
100 MUR11.85840 BRL
250 MUR29.64600 BRL
500 MUR59.29200 BRL
1000 MUR118.58400 BRL
2000 MUR237.16800 BRL
5000 MUR592.92000 BRL
10000 MUR1,185.84000 BRL