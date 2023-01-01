1 thousand Mauritanian ouguiyas to Polish zloty

Convert MRU to PLN at the real exchange rate

1000 mru
100.17 pln

1.00000 MRU = 0.10018 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritanian ouguiyas

MRU to USD

MRU to EUR

MRU to GBP

MRU to INR

MRU to JPY

MRU to RUB

MRU to AUD

MRU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Polish Zloty
1 MRU0.10018 PLN
5 MRU0.50087 PLN
10 MRU1.00175 PLN
20 MRU2.00350 PLN
50 MRU5.00875 PLN
100 MRU10.01750 PLN
250 MRU25.04375 PLN
500 MRU50.08750 PLN
1000 MRU100.17500 PLN
2000 MRU200.35000 PLN
5000 MRU500.87500 PLN
10000 MRU1001.75000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 PLN9.98253 MRU
5 PLN49.91265 MRU
10 PLN99.82530 MRU
20 PLN199.65060 MRU
50 PLN499.12650 MRU
100 PLN998.25300 MRU
250 PLN2495.63250 MRU
500 PLN4991.26500 MRU
1000 PLN9982.53000 MRU
2000 PLN19965.06000 MRU
5000 PLN49912.65000 MRU
10000 PLN99825.30000 MRU