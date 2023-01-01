20 Macanese patacas to Qatari rials

Convert MOP to QAR at the real exchange rate

20 mop
9.05 qar

1.00000 MOP = 0.45252 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 AEDUSDNGNINRGBPCNYCADEUR
1 AED10.272301214.85822.67320.2142421.944210.3675250.250185
1 USD3.67241789.04683.2650.7867827.13991.34970.91875
1 NGN0.004654230.0012673510.1055260.0009971310.009048780.001710550.00116442
1 INR0.0441050.01200989.4763210.009449130.08574910.01620970.0110344

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macanese patacas to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MOP to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macanese patacas

MOP to AED

MOP to USD

MOP to NGN

MOP to INR

MOP to GBP

MOP to CNY

MOP to CAD

MOP to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Qatari Rial
1 MOP0.45252 QAR
5 MOP2.26258 QAR
10 MOP4.52515 QAR
20 MOP9.05030 QAR
50 MOP22.62575 QAR
100 MOP45.25150 QAR
250 MOP113.12875 QAR
500 MOP226.25750 QAR
1000 MOP452.51500 QAR
2000 MOP905.03000 QAR
5000 MOP2262.57500 QAR
10000 MOP4525.15000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Macanese Pataca
1 QAR2.20987 MOP
5 QAR11.04935 MOP
10 QAR22.09870 MOP
20 QAR44.19740 MOP
50 QAR110.49350 MOP
100 QAR220.98700 MOP
250 QAR552.46750 MOP
500 QAR1104.93500 MOP
1000 QAR2209.87000 MOP
2000 QAR4419.74000 MOP
5000 QAR11049.35000 MOP
10000 QAR22098.70000 MOP