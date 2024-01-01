Mongolian tugriks to Turkish liras today

Convert MNT to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 mnt
9.61 try

1.000 MNT = 0.009607 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPAUDNZDZAREURINRCAD
1 USD10.7811.5111.64218.690.91583.0361.347
1 GBP1.2811.9342.10223.9171.17106.2571.724
1 AUD0.6620.51711.08712.3660.60554.9410.891
1 NZD0.6090.4760.92111.380.55750.5560.82

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugrik

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Turkish Lira
1 MNT0.00961 TRY
5 MNT0.04803 TRY
10 MNT0.09607 TRY
20 MNT0.19214 TRY
50 MNT0.48034 TRY
100 MNT0.96068 TRY
250 MNT2.40169 TRY
500 MNT4.80338 TRY
1000 MNT9.60676 TRY
2000 MNT19.21352 TRY
5000 MNT48.03380 TRY
10000 MNT96.06760 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Mongolian Tugrik
1 TRY104.09300 MNT
5 TRY520.46500 MNT
10 TRY1,040.93000 MNT
20 TRY2,081.86000 MNT
50 TRY5,204.65000 MNT
100 TRY10,409.30000 MNT
250 TRY26,023.25000 MNT
500 TRY52,046.50000 MNT
1000 TRY104,093.00000 MNT
2000 TRY208,186.00000 MNT
5000 TRY520,465.00000 MNT
10000 TRY1,040,930.00000 MNT