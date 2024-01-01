Mongolian tugriks to Kazakhstani tenges today

1,000 mnt
133.51 kzt

1.000 MNT = 0.1335 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:37
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MNT0.13351 KZT
5 MNT0.66754 KZT
10 MNT1.33509 KZT
20 MNT2.67018 KZT
50 MNT6.67545 KZT
100 MNT13.35090 KZT
250 MNT33.37725 KZT
500 MNT66.75450 KZT
1000 MNT133.50900 KZT
2000 MNT267.01800 KZT
5000 MNT667.54500 KZT
10000 MNT1,335.09000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Mongolian Tugrik
1 KZT7.49015 MNT
5 KZT37.45075 MNT
10 KZT74.90150 MNT
20 KZT149.80300 MNT
50 KZT374.50750 MNT
100 KZT749.01500 MNT
250 KZT1,872.53750 MNT
500 KZT3,745.07500 MNT
1000 KZT7,490.15000 MNT
2000 KZT14,980.30000 MNT
5000 KZT37,450.75000 MNT
10000 KZT74,901.50000 MNT