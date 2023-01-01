20 Mongolian tugriks to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert MNT to KZT at the real exchange rate

20 mnt
2.67 kzt

1.00000 MNT = 0.13366 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugriks

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MNT0.13366 KZT
5 MNT0.66832 KZT
10 MNT1.33664 KZT
20 MNT2.67328 KZT
50 MNT6.68320 KZT
100 MNT13.36640 KZT
250 MNT33.41600 KZT
500 MNT66.83200 KZT
1000 MNT133.66400 KZT
2000 MNT267.32800 KZT
5000 MNT668.32000 KZT
10000 MNT1336.64000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Mongolian Tugrik
1 KZT7.48142 MNT
5 KZT37.40710 MNT
10 KZT74.81420 MNT
20 KZT149.62840 MNT
50 KZT374.07100 MNT
100 KZT748.14200 MNT
250 KZT1870.35500 MNT
500 KZT3740.71000 MNT
1000 KZT7481.42000 MNT
2000 KZT14962.84000 MNT
5000 KZT37407.10000 MNT
10000 KZT74814.20000 MNT