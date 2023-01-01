5 Macedonian denars to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert MKD to LKR at the real exchange rate

5 mkd
29.17 lkr

1.00000 MKD = 5.83356 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:58
How to convert Macedonian denars to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MKD5.83356 LKR
5 MKD29.16780 LKR
10 MKD58.33560 LKR
20 MKD116.67120 LKR
50 MKD291.67800 LKR
100 MKD583.35600 LKR
250 MKD1458.39000 LKR
500 MKD2916.78000 LKR
1000 MKD5833.56000 LKR
2000 MKD11667.12000 LKR
5000 MKD29167.80000 LKR
10000 MKD58335.60000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Macedonian Denar
1 LKR0.17142 MKD
5 LKR0.85711 MKD
10 LKR1.71422 MKD
20 LKR3.42844 MKD
50 LKR8.57110 MKD
100 LKR17.14220 MKD
250 LKR42.85550 MKD
500 LKR85.71100 MKD
1000 LKR171.42200 MKD
2000 LKR342.84400 MKD
5000 LKR857.11000 MKD
10000 LKR1714.22000 MKD