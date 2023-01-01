10 Sri Lankan rupees to Macedonian denars

Convert LKR to MKD at the real exchange rate

10 lkr
1.72 mkd

1.00000 LKR = 0.17180 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:20
Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.36850.79614783.37551.522530.91631.341053.67265
1 CAD0.73072710.58176660.92471.112560.6695630.9799422.6837
1 GBP1.256051.71891104.7241.912381.150881.684434.61303
1 INR0.01199390.01641370.0095489310.01826120.010990.01608450.0440495

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Macedonian Denar
1 LKR0.17180 MKD
5 LKR0.85900 MKD
10 LKR1.71800 MKD
20 LKR3.43600 MKD
50 LKR8.59000 MKD
100 LKR17.18000 MKD
250 LKR42.95000 MKD
500 LKR85.90000 MKD
1000 LKR171.80000 MKD
2000 LKR343.60000 MKD
5000 LKR859.00000 MKD
10000 LKR1718.00000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MKD5.82071 LKR
5 MKD29.10355 LKR
10 MKD58.20710 LKR
20 MKD116.41420 LKR
50 MKD291.03550 LKR
100 MKD582.07100 LKR
250 MKD1455.17750 LKR
500 MKD2910.35500 LKR
1000 MKD5820.71000 LKR
2000 MKD11641.42000 LKR
5000 MKD29103.55000 LKR
10000 MKD58207.10000 LKR