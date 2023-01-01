1 Sri Lankan rupee to Macedonian denars

Convert LKR to MKD at the real exchange rate

1 lkr
0.17 mkd

1.00000 LKR = 0.17178 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:19
Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.368450.79611583.37051.522420.91611.3413.67265
1 CAD0.73075410.58176460.92331.112510.6694340.9799412.6838
1 GBP1.25611.718911104.7221.912311.150621.684434.61322
1 INR0.01199470.01641410.0095491210.01826090.01098810.01608480.0440522

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Macedonian Denar
1 LKR0.17178 MKD
5 LKR0.85892 MKD
10 LKR1.71785 MKD
20 LKR3.43570 MKD
50 LKR8.58925 MKD
100 LKR17.17850 MKD
250 LKR42.94625 MKD
500 LKR85.89250 MKD
1000 LKR171.78500 MKD
2000 LKR343.57000 MKD
5000 LKR858.92500 MKD
10000 LKR1717.85000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MKD5.82123 LKR
5 MKD29.10615 LKR
10 MKD58.21230 LKR
20 MKD116.42460 LKR
50 MKD291.06150 LKR
100 MKD582.12300 LKR
250 MKD1455.30750 LKR
500 MKD2910.61500 LKR
1000 MKD5821.23000 LKR
2000 MKD11642.46000 LKR
5000 MKD29106.15000 LKR
10000 MKD58212.30000 LKR