Macedonian denar to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Macedonian denar to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 5.366 today, reflecting a -0.219% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Macedonian denar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.519% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Macedonian denar to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 5.452 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 5.363 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.630% decrease in value.