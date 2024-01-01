Malagasy ariaries to Turkish liras today

Convert MGA to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 mga
7.23 try

1.000 MGA = 0.007230 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:00
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Turkish Lira
1 MGA0.00723 TRY
5 MGA0.03615 TRY
10 MGA0.07230 TRY
20 MGA0.14459 TRY
50 MGA0.36148 TRY
100 MGA0.72296 TRY
250 MGA1.80741 TRY
500 MGA3.61482 TRY
1000 MGA7.22963 TRY
2000 MGA14.45926 TRY
5000 MGA36.14815 TRY
10000 MGA72.29630 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Malagasy Ariary
1 TRY138.32000 MGA
5 TRY691.60000 MGA
10 TRY1,383.20000 MGA
20 TRY2,766.40000 MGA
50 TRY6,916.00000 MGA
100 TRY13,832.00000 MGA
250 TRY34,580.00000 MGA
500 TRY69,160.00000 MGA
1000 TRY138,320.00000 MGA
2000 TRY276,640.00000 MGA
5000 TRY691,600.00000 MGA
10000 TRY1,383,200.00000 MGA