Malagasy ariary to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malagasy ariary to Turkish liras is currently 0.007 today, reflecting a -0.020% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malagasy ariary has remained relatively stable, with a -0.287% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malagasy ariary to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 0.008 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.007 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 1.012% increase in value.