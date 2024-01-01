Malagasy ariaries to Turkish liras today

Convert MGA to TRY at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = TL0.007433 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:28
MGA to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TRY
1 MGA to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00750.0076
Low0.00740.0074
Average0.00740.0075
Change-0.61%-0.42%
1 MGA to TRY stats

The performance of MGA to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0075 and a 30 day low of 0.0074. This means the 30 day average was 0.0074. The change for MGA to TRY was -0.61.

The performance of MGA to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0076 and a 90 day low of 0.0074. This means the 90 day average was 0.0075. The change for MGA to TRY was -0.42.

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Turkish Lira
1 MGA0.00743 TRY
5 MGA0.03716 TRY
10 MGA0.07433 TRY
20 MGA0.14866 TRY
50 MGA0.37164 TRY
100 MGA0.74328 TRY
250 MGA1.85820 TRY
500 MGA3.71640 TRY
1000 MGA7.43280 TRY
2000 MGA14.86560 TRY
5000 MGA37.16400 TRY
10000 MGA74.32800 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Malagasy Ariary
1 TRY134.53900 MGA
5 TRY672.69500 MGA
10 TRY1,345.39000 MGA
20 TRY2,690.78000 MGA
50 TRY6,726.95000 MGA
100 TRY13,453.90000 MGA
250 TRY33,634.75000 MGA
500 TRY67,269.50000 MGA
1000 TRY134,539.00000 MGA
2000 TRY269,078.00000 MGA
5000 TRY672,695.00000 MGA
10000 TRY1,345,390.00000 MGA