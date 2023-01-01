10 Moroccan dirhams to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert MAD to PEN at the real exchange rate

10 mad
3.70 pen

1.00000 MAD = 0.36957 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:11
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86741.093891.18411.487791.660920.964518.7182
1 GBP1.1528711.261105.1231.715211.914811.1119421.5795
1 USD0.914250.793021183.36451.36021.518490.881817.113
1 INR0.01096680.00951270.011995510.01631630.0182150.01057760.205279

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MAD0.36957 PEN
5 MAD1.84783 PEN
10 MAD3.69566 PEN
20 MAD7.39132 PEN
50 MAD18.47830 PEN
100 MAD36.95660 PEN
250 MAD92.39150 PEN
500 MAD184.78300 PEN
1000 MAD369.56600 PEN
2000 MAD739.13200 PEN
5000 MAD1847.83000 PEN
10000 MAD3695.66000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Moroccan Dirham
1 PEN2.70587 MAD
5 PEN13.52935 MAD
10 PEN27.05870 MAD
20 PEN54.11740 MAD
50 PEN135.29350 MAD
100 PEN270.58700 MAD
250 PEN676.46750 MAD
500 PEN1352.93500 MAD
1000 PEN2705.87000 MAD
2000 PEN5411.74000 MAD
5000 PEN13529.35000 MAD
10000 PEN27058.70000 MAD