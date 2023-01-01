5 Moroccan dirhams to Indian rupees

Convert MAD to INR at the real exchange rate

5 mad
41.29 inr

1.00000 MAD = 8.25756 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:18
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86761.093891.17211.488011.661430.9647518.7181
1 GBP1.152611.26065105.081.714991.914861.1119821.5734
1 USD0.914250.793242183.35351.36041.518950.882117.1129
1 INR0.01096830.00951660.011997110.01632090.0182230.01058260.205305

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Indian Rupee
1 MAD8.25756 INR
5 MAD41.28780 INR
10 MAD82.57560 INR
20 MAD165.15120 INR
50 MAD412.87800 INR
100 MAD825.75600 INR
250 MAD2064.39000 INR
500 MAD4128.78000 INR
1000 MAD8257.56000 INR
2000 MAD16515.12000 INR
5000 MAD41287.80000 INR
10000 MAD82575.60000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Moroccan Dirham
1 INR0.12110 MAD
5 INR0.60550 MAD
10 INR1.21101 MAD
20 INR2.42202 MAD
50 INR6.05505 MAD
100 INR12.11010 MAD
250 INR30.27525 MAD
500 INR60.55050 MAD
1000 INR121.10100 MAD
2000 INR242.20200 MAD
5000 INR605.50500 MAD
10000 INR1211.01000 MAD