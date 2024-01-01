5 Moroccan dirhams to Indian rupees
Convert MAD to INR at the real exchange rate
MAD to INR conversion chart
1 MAD = 8.44112 INR
0
|1 MAD to INR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|8.5928
|8.7092
|Low
|8.4306
|8.4306
|Average
|8.5098
|8.5697
|Change
|-0.56%
|-2.71%
|View full history
1 MAD to INR stats
The performance of MAD to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.5928 and a 30 day low of 8.4306. This means the 30 day average was 8.5098. The change for MAD to INR was -0.56.
The performance of MAD to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.7092 and a 90 day low of 8.4306. This means the 90 day average was 8.5697. The change for MAD to INR was -2.71.
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Indian rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Moroccan Dirham
|1 INR
|0.11847 MAD
|5 INR
|0.59234 MAD
|10 INR
|1.18468 MAD
|20 INR
|2.36936 MAD
|50 INR
|5.92340 MAD
|100 INR
|11.84680 MAD
|250 INR
|29.61700 MAD
|300 INR
|35.54040 MAD
|500 INR
|59.23400 MAD
|600 INR
|71.08080 MAD
|1000 INR
|118.46800 MAD
|2000 INR
|236.93600 MAD
|5000 INR
|592.34000 MAD
|10000 INR
|1,184.68000 MAD
|25000 INR
|2,961.70000 MAD
|50000 INR
|5,923.40000 MAD
|100000 INR
|11,846.80000 MAD
|1000000 INR
|118,468.00000 MAD
|1000000000 INR
|118,468,000.00000 MAD