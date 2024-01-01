2,000 Moroccan dirhams to Indian rupees

Convert MAD to INR at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = ₹8.441 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:50
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MAD to INR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

INR
1 MAD to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.59288.7092
Low8.43068.4306
Average8.50988.5697
Change-0.56%-2.71%
View full history

1 MAD to INR stats

The performance of MAD to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.5928 and a 30 day low of 8.4306. This means the 30 day average was 8.5098. The change for MAD to INR was -0.56.

The performance of MAD to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.7092 and a 90 day low of 8.4306. This means the 90 day average was 8.5697. The change for MAD to INR was -2.71.

Track market ratesView MAD to INR chart

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.2260.790.9491.3981.5391.34318.107
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.20911.21.7691.9471.69922.908
1 EUR1.054655.9510.83311.4741.6221.41619.088

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Indian Rupee
1 MAD8.44112 INR
5 MAD42.20560 INR
10 MAD84.41120 INR
20 MAD168.82240 INR
50 MAD422.05600 INR
100 MAD844.11200 INR
250 MAD2,110.28000 INR
500 MAD4,220.56000 INR
1000 MAD8,441.12000 INR
2000 MAD16,882.24000 INR
5000 MAD42,205.60000 INR
10000 MAD84,411.20000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Moroccan Dirham
1 INR0.11847 MAD
5 INR0.59234 MAD
10 INR1.18468 MAD
20 INR2.36936 MAD
50 INR5.92340 MAD
100 INR11.84680 MAD
250 INR29.61700 MAD
300 INR35.54040 MAD
500 INR59.23400 MAD
600 INR71.08080 MAD
1000 INR118.46800 MAD
2000 INR236.93600 MAD
5000 INR592.34000 MAD
10000 INR1,184.68000 MAD
25000 INR2,961.70000 MAD
50000 INR5,923.40000 MAD
100000 INR11,846.80000 MAD
1000000 INR118,468.00000 MAD
1000000000 INR118,468,000.00000 MAD