2,000 mad
2,697.66 bwp

1.00000 MAD = 1.34883 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:27
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Botswanan Pula
1 MAD1.34883 BWP
5 MAD6.74415 BWP
10 MAD13.48830 BWP
20 MAD26.97660 BWP
50 MAD67.44150 BWP
100 MAD134.88300 BWP
250 MAD337.20750 BWP
500 MAD674.41500 BWP
1000 MAD1348.83000 BWP
2000 MAD2697.66000 BWP
5000 MAD6744.15000 BWP
10000 MAD13488.30000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Moroccan Dirham
1 BWP0.74138 MAD
5 BWP3.70691 MAD
10 BWP7.41382 MAD
20 BWP14.82764 MAD
50 BWP37.06910 MAD
100 BWP74.13820 MAD
250 BWP185.34550 MAD
500 BWP370.69100 MAD
1000 BWP741.38200 MAD
2000 BWP1482.76400 MAD
5000 BWP3706.91000 MAD
10000 BWP7413.82000 MAD