1 Moroccan dirham to Botswanan pulas

Convert MAD to BWP at the real exchange rate

1 mad
1.35 bwp

1.00000 MAD = 1.34860 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:26
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Botswanan Pula
1 MAD1.34860 BWP
5 MAD6.74300 BWP
10 MAD13.48600 BWP
20 MAD26.97200 BWP
50 MAD67.43000 BWP
100 MAD134.86000 BWP
250 MAD337.15000 BWP
500 MAD674.30000 BWP
1000 MAD1348.60000 BWP
2000 MAD2697.20000 BWP
5000 MAD6743.00000 BWP
10000 MAD13486.00000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Moroccan Dirham
1 BWP0.74151 MAD
5 BWP3.70754 MAD
10 BWP7.41507 MAD
20 BWP14.83014 MAD
50 BWP37.07535 MAD
100 BWP74.15070 MAD
250 BWP185.37675 MAD
500 BWP370.75350 MAD
1000 BWP741.50700 MAD
2000 BWP1483.01400 MAD
5000 BWP3707.53500 MAD
10000 BWP7415.07000 MAD