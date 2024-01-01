Moroccan dirhams to Bulgarian levs today

Convert MAD to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mad
178.46 bgn

1.000 MAD = 0.1785 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:19
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bulgarian Lev
1 MAD0.17846 BGN
5 MAD0.89230 BGN
10 MAD1.78460 BGN
20 MAD3.56920 BGN
50 MAD8.92300 BGN
100 MAD17.84600 BGN
250 MAD44.61500 BGN
500 MAD89.23000 BGN
1000 MAD178.46000 BGN
2000 MAD356.92000 BGN
5000 MAD892.30000 BGN
10000 MAD1,784.60000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Moroccan Dirham
1 BGN5.60350 MAD
5 BGN28.01750 MAD
10 BGN56.03500 MAD
20 BGN112.07000 MAD
50 BGN280.17500 MAD
100 BGN560.35000 MAD
250 BGN1,400.87500 MAD
500 BGN2,801.75000 MAD
1000 BGN5,603.50000 MAD
2000 BGN11,207.00000 MAD
5000 BGN28,017.50000 MAD
10000 BGN56,035.00000 MAD