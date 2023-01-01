50 Moroccan dirhams to Bulgarian levs

Convert MAD to BGN at the real exchange rate

50 mad
8.87 bgn

1.00000 MAD = 0.17737 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1601.250.7944070.91541.36421.521611.340718.9277
1 XOF0.001663210.001321260.001522520.002268940.002530740.002229850.0314806
1 GBP1.2588756.85411.152341.717251.91541.6876723.8262
1 EUR1.0924656.8060.867811.490251.66221.4645820.6766

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bulgarian Lev
1 MAD0.17737 BGN
5 MAD0.88687 BGN
10 MAD1.77374 BGN
20 MAD3.54748 BGN
50 MAD8.86870 BGN
100 MAD17.73740 BGN
250 MAD44.34350 BGN
500 MAD88.68700 BGN
1000 MAD177.37400 BGN
2000 MAD354.74800 BGN
5000 MAD886.87000 BGN
10000 MAD1773.74000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Moroccan Dirham
1 BGN5.63779 MAD
5 BGN28.18895 MAD
10 BGN56.37790 MAD
20 BGN112.75580 MAD
50 BGN281.88950 MAD
100 BGN563.77900 MAD
250 BGN1409.44750 MAD
500 BGN2818.89500 MAD
1000 BGN5637.79000 MAD
2000 BGN11275.58000 MAD
5000 BGN28188.95000 MAD
10000 BGN56377.90000 MAD