5 Bulgarian levs to Moroccan dirhams

Convert BGN to MAD at the real exchange rate

5 bgn
27.43 mad

лв1.000 BGN = د.م.5.485 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

BGN to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BGN to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.50585.5447
Low5.44725.4337
Average5.48025.4868
Change0.69%-0.79%
View full history

1 BGN to MAD stats

The performance of BGN to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.5058 and a 30 day low of 5.4472. This means the 30 day average was 5.4802. The change for BGN to MAD was 0.69.

The performance of BGN to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.5447 and a 90 day low of 5.4337. This means the 90 day average was 5.4868. The change for BGN to MAD was -0.79.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5221.3240.78418.324
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.004
1 NZD0.60.54910.8240.9130.7940.4710.992
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.347

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Moroccan Dirham
1 BGN5.48505 MAD
5 BGN27.42525 MAD
10 BGN54.85050 MAD
20 BGN109.70100 MAD
50 BGN274.25250 MAD
100 BGN548.50500 MAD
250 BGN1,371.26250 MAD
500 BGN2,742.52500 MAD
1000 BGN5,485.05000 MAD
2000 BGN10,970.10000 MAD
5000 BGN27,425.25000 MAD
10000 BGN54,850.50000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bulgarian Lev
1 MAD0.18231 BGN
5 MAD0.91157 BGN
10 MAD1.82314 BGN
20 MAD3.64628 BGN
50 MAD9.11570 BGN
100 MAD18.23140 BGN
250 MAD45.57850 BGN
500 MAD91.15700 BGN
1000 MAD182.31400 BGN
2000 MAD364.62800 BGN
5000 MAD911.57000 BGN
10000 MAD1,823.14000 BGN