Bulgarian lev to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Moroccan dirhams is currently 5.485 today, reflecting a -0.144% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.183% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 5.515 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 5.482 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.239% decrease in value.