Bulgarian lev to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Moroccan dirhams is currently 5.401 today, reflecting a -0.200% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.397% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 5.431 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 5.372 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.364% decrease in value.