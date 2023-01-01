10 Moroccan dirhams to Bulgarian levs

Convert MAD to BGN

10 mad
1.77 bgn

1.00000 MAD = 0.17741 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:16
Mid-market exchange rate at 14:16
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bulgarian Lev
1 MAD0.17741 BGN
5 MAD0.88704 BGN
10 MAD1.77407 BGN
20 MAD3.54814 BGN
50 MAD8.87035 BGN
100 MAD17.74070 BGN
250 MAD44.35175 BGN
500 MAD88.70350 BGN
1000 MAD177.40700 BGN
2000 MAD354.81400 BGN
5000 MAD887.03500 BGN
10000 MAD1774.07000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Moroccan Dirham
1 BGN5.63674 MAD
5 BGN28.18370 MAD
10 BGN56.36740 MAD
20 BGN112.73480 MAD
50 BGN281.83700 MAD
100 BGN563.67400 MAD
250 BGN1409.18500 MAD
500 BGN2818.37000 MAD
1000 BGN5636.74000 MAD
2000 BGN11273.48000 MAD
5000 BGN28183.70000 MAD
10000 BGN56367.40000 MAD