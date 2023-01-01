1 Lesotho loti to Turkish liras

Convert LSL to TRY at the real exchange rate

1 lsl
1.53 try

1.00000 LSL = 1.52682 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:44
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86821.091991.05081.49111.661950.96418.6953
1 GBP1.1518111.25755104.8641.717311.914081.1103421.5315
1 USD0.915850.795197183.38751.36561.522070.882917.1218
1 INR0.01098290.009536170.011992210.01637660.0182530.01058790.205328

Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Turkish Lira
1 LSL1.52682 TRY
5 LSL7.63410 TRY
10 LSL15.26820 TRY
20 LSL30.53640 TRY
50 LSL76.34100 TRY
100 LSL152.68200 TRY
250 LSL381.70500 TRY
500 LSL763.41000 TRY
1000 LSL1526.82000 TRY
2000 LSL3053.64000 TRY
5000 LSL7634.10000 TRY
10000 LSL15268.20000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Lesotho Loti
1 TRY0.65496 LSL
5 TRY3.27478 LSL
10 TRY6.54956 LSL
20 TRY13.09912 LSL
50 TRY32.74780 LSL
100 TRY65.49560 LSL
250 TRY163.73900 LSL
500 TRY327.47800 LSL
1000 TRY654.95600 LSL
2000 TRY1309.91200 LSL
5000 TRY3274.78000 LSL
10000 TRY6549.56000 LSL