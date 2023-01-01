250 Turkish liras to Lesotho lotis

Convert TRY to LSL at the real exchange rate

250 try
161.36 lsl

1.00000 TRY = 0.64545 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Lesotho Loti
1 TRY0.64545 LSL
5 TRY3.22725 LSL
10 TRY6.45450 LSL
20 TRY12.90900 LSL
50 TRY32.27250 LSL
100 TRY64.54500 LSL
250 TRY161.36250 LSL
500 TRY322.72500 LSL
1000 TRY645.45000 LSL
2000 TRY1290.90000 LSL
5000 TRY3227.25000 LSL
10000 TRY6454.50000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Turkish Lira
1 LSL1.54931 TRY
5 LSL7.74655 TRY
10 LSL15.49310 TRY
20 LSL30.98620 TRY
50 LSL77.46550 TRY
100 LSL154.93100 TRY
250 LSL387.32750 TRY
500 LSL774.65500 TRY
1000 LSL1549.31000 TRY
2000 LSL3098.62000 TRY
5000 LSL7746.55000 TRY
10000 LSL15493.10000 TRY