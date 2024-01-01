Lesotho lotis to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert LSL to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 lsl
417.96 hkd

1.000 LSL = 0.4180 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.861.4731.6580.96818.247
1 GBP1.1711.28106.3091.7241.941.13321.349
1 USD0.9140.781183.081.3471.5160.88516.684
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho loti

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Hong Kong Dollar
1 LSL0.41796 HKD
5 LSL2.08979 HKD
10 LSL4.17957 HKD
20 LSL8.35914 HKD
50 LSL20.89785 HKD
100 LSL41.79570 HKD
250 LSL104.48925 HKD
500 LSL208.97850 HKD
1000 LSL417.95700 HKD
2000 LSL835.91400 HKD
5000 LSL2,089.78500 HKD
10000 LSL4,179.57000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Lesotho Loti
100 HKD239.25900 LSL
200 HKD478.51800 LSL
300 HKD717.77700 LSL
500 HKD1,196.29500 LSL
1000 HKD2,392.59000 LSL
2000 HKD4,785.18000 LSL
2500 HKD5,981.47500 LSL
3000 HKD7,177.77000 LSL
4000 HKD9,570.36000 LSL
5000 HKD11,962.95000 LSL
10000 HKD23,925.90000 LSL
20000 HKD47,851.80000 LSL