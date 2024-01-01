Lesotho lotis to Swiss francs today

Convert LSL to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 lsl
47.31 chf

1.000 LSL = 0.04731 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09490.851.4741.6580.96818.247
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2931.7241.941.13321.349
1 USD0.9140.782183.0711.3481.5160.88616.684
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho loti

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Swiss Franc
1 LSL0.04731 CHF
5 LSL0.23657 CHF
10 LSL0.47315 CHF
20 LSL0.94630 CHF
50 LSL2.36575 CHF
100 LSL4.73149 CHF
250 LSL11.82873 CHF
500 LSL23.65745 CHF
1000 LSL47.31490 CHF
2000 LSL94.62980 CHF
5000 LSL236.57450 CHF
10000 LSL473.14900 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Lesotho Loti
1 CHF21.13500 LSL
5 CHF105.67500 LSL
10 CHF211.35000 LSL
20 CHF422.70000 LSL
50 CHF1,056.75000 LSL
100 CHF2,113.50000 LSL
250 CHF5,283.75000 LSL
500 CHF10,567.50000 LSL
1000 CHF21,135.00000 LSL
2000 CHF42,270.00000 LSL
5000 CHF105,675.00000 LSL
10000 CHF211,350.00000 LSL