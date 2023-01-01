5 Lesotho lotis to Swiss francs

5 lsl
0.23 chf

1.00000 LSL = 0.04678 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:35
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Swiss Franc
1 LSL0.04678 CHF
5 LSL0.23389 CHF
10 LSL0.46778 CHF
20 LSL0.93556 CHF
50 LSL2.33890 CHF
100 LSL4.67780 CHF
250 LSL11.69450 CHF
500 LSL23.38900 CHF
1000 LSL46.77800 CHF
2000 LSL93.55600 CHF
5000 LSL233.89000 CHF
10000 LSL467.78000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Lesotho Loti
1 CHF21.37760 LSL
5 CHF106.88800 LSL
10 CHF213.77600 LSL
20 CHF427.55200 LSL
50 CHF1068.88000 LSL
100 CHF2137.76000 LSL
250 CHF5344.40000 LSL
500 CHF10688.80000 LSL
1000 CHF21377.60000 LSL
2000 CHF42755.20000 LSL
5000 CHF106888.00000 LSL
10000 CHF213776.00000 LSL