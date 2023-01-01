10 Lesotho lotis to Swiss francs

Convert LSL to CHF at the real exchange rate

10 lsl
0.47 chf

1.00000 LSL = 0.04677 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868651.092591.08551.494381.66160.964418.7226
1 GBP1.1512111.25755104.8461.720141.912621.1102321.5511
1 USD0.915350.795197183.37351.367851.520910.8827517.1374
1 INR0.01097870.009537770.011994210.01640630.01824220.01058790.20555

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho lotis

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Swiss Franc
1 LSL0.04677 CHF
5 LSL0.23384 CHF
10 LSL0.46768 CHF
20 LSL0.93536 CHF
50 LSL2.33841 CHF
100 LSL4.67682 CHF
250 LSL11.69205 CHF
500 LSL23.38410 CHF
1000 LSL46.76820 CHF
2000 LSL93.53640 CHF
5000 LSL233.84100 CHF
10000 LSL467.68200 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Lesotho Loti
1 CHF21.38200 LSL
5 CHF106.91000 LSL
10 CHF213.82000 LSL
20 CHF427.64000 LSL
50 CHF1069.10000 LSL
100 CHF2138.20000 LSL
250 CHF5345.50000 LSL
500 CHF10691.00000 LSL
1000 CHF21382.00000 LSL
2000 CHF42764.00000 LSL
5000 CHF106910.00000 LSL
10000 CHF213820.00000 LSL