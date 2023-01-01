2000 Kazakhstani tenges to CFA francs beac

2,000 kzt
2,653 xaf

1.00000 KZT = 1.32631 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:48
1 EUR10.869851.089690.80021.493621.661610.96418.7229
1 GBP1.1496211.25265104.3881.717131.910261.1082421.5247
1 USD0.917750.798308183.33351.37081.524970.8846517.1833
1 INR0.01101320.009579670.01210.01644960.01829960.01061580.206199

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / CFA Franc BEAC
1 KZT1.32631 XAF
5 KZT6.63155 XAF
10 KZT13.26310 XAF
20 KZT26.52620 XAF
50 KZT66.31550 XAF
100 KZT132.63100 XAF
250 KZT331.57750 XAF
500 KZT663.15500 XAF
1000 KZT1326.31000 XAF
2000 KZT2652.62000 XAF
5000 KZT6631.55000 XAF
10000 KZT13263.10000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 XAF0.75397 KZT
5 XAF3.76986 KZT
10 XAF7.53972 KZT
20 XAF15.07944 KZT
50 XAF37.69860 KZT
100 XAF75.39720 KZT
250 XAF188.49300 KZT
500 XAF376.98600 KZT
1000 XAF753.97200 KZT
2000 XAF1507.94400 KZT
5000 XAF3769.86000 KZT
10000 XAF7539.72000 KZT