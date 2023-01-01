10 thousand Kazakhstani tenges to CFA francs beac

Convert KZT to XAF at the real exchange rate

10,000 kzt
13,264 xaf

1.00000 KZT = 1.32643 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86981.089690.80021.493681.661860.963918.7228
1 GBP1.1496911.2527104.3921.717261.910621.1081921.5254
1 USD0.917750.798276183.33351.370851.52520.8846517.1832
1 INR0.01101320.009579290.01210.01645020.01830240.01061580.206198

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to CFA francs beac

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XAF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to XAF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / CFA Franc BEAC
1 KZT1.32643 XAF
5 KZT6.63215 XAF
10 KZT13.26430 XAF
20 KZT26.52860 XAF
50 KZT66.32150 XAF
100 KZT132.64300 XAF
250 KZT331.60750 XAF
500 KZT663.21500 XAF
1000 KZT1326.43000 XAF
2000 KZT2652.86000 XAF
5000 KZT6632.15000 XAF
10000 KZT13264.30000 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 XAF0.75390 KZT
5 XAF3.76952 KZT
10 XAF7.53904 KZT
20 XAF15.07808 KZT
50 XAF37.69520 KZT
100 XAF75.39040 KZT
250 XAF188.47600 KZT
500 XAF376.95200 KZT
1000 XAF753.90400 KZT
2000 XAF1507.80800 KZT
5000 XAF3769.52000 KZT
10000 XAF7539.04000 KZT