Cayman Islands dollars to Hong Kong dollars today
Convert KYD to HKD at the real exchange rate
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Hong Kong dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollar
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
|1 KYD
|9.54012 HKD
|5 KYD
|47.70060 HKD
|10 KYD
|95.40120 HKD
|20 KYD
|190.80240 HKD
|50 KYD
|477.00600 HKD
|100 KYD
|954.01200 HKD
|250 KYD
|2,385.03000 HKD
|500 KYD
|4,770.06000 HKD
|1000 KYD
|9,540.12000 HKD
|2000 KYD
|19,080.24000 HKD
|5000 KYD
|47,700.60000 HKD
|10000 KYD
|95,401.20000 HKD
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Cayman Islands Dollar
|100 HKD
|10.48200 KYD
|200 HKD
|20.96400 KYD
|300 HKD
|31.44600 KYD
|500 HKD
|52.41000 KYD
|1000 HKD
|104.82000 KYD
|2000 HKD
|209.64000 KYD
|2500 HKD
|262.05000 KYD
|3000 HKD
|314.46000 KYD
|4000 HKD
|419.28000 KYD
|5000 HKD
|524.10000 KYD
|10000 HKD
|1,048.20000 KYD
|20000 HKD
|2,096.40000 KYD