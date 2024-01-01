Cayman Islands dollars to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert KYD to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kyd
9,521.77 hkd

$1.000 KYD = $9.522 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KYD to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.53649.5582
Low9.51809.5107
Average9.52549.5336
Change-0.15%-0.22%
View full history

1 KYD to HKD stats

The performance of KYD to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.5364 and a 30 day low of 9.5180. This means the 30 day average was 9.5254. The change for KYD to HKD was -0.15.

The performance of KYD to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.5582 and a 90 day low of 9.5107. This means the 90 day average was 9.5336. The change for KYD to HKD was -0.22.

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 KYD9,52177 HKD
5 KYD47,60885 HKD
10 KYD95,21770 HKD
20 KYD190,43540 HKD
50 KYD476,08850 HKD
100 KYD952,17700 HKD
250 KYD2.380,44250 HKD
500 KYD4.760,88500 HKD
1000 KYD9.521,77000 HKD
2000 KYD19.043,54000 HKD
5000 KYD47.608,85000 HKD
10000 KYD95.217,70000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Cayman Islands Dollar
100 HKD10,50230 KYD
200 HKD21,00460 KYD
300 HKD31,50690 KYD
500 HKD52,51150 KYD
1000 HKD105,02300 KYD
2000 HKD210,04600 KYD
2500 HKD262,55750 KYD
3000 HKD315,06900 KYD
4000 HKD420,09200 KYD
5000 HKD525,11500 KYD
10000 HKD1.050,23000 KYD
20000 HKD2.100,46000 KYD