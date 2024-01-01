Cayman Islands dollars to Hong Kong dollars today
Convert KYD to HKD at the real exchange rate
|1 KYD to HKD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|9.5364
|9.5582
|Low
|9.5180
|9.5107
|Average
|9.5254
|9.5336
|Change
|-0.15%
|-0.22%
1 KYD to HKD stats
The performance of KYD to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.5364 and a 30 day low of 9.5180. This means the 30 day average was 9.5254. The change for KYD to HKD was -0.15.
The performance of KYD to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.5582 and a 90 day low of 9.5107. This means the 90 day average was 9.5336. The change for KYD to HKD was -0.22.
|Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
|1 KYD
|9,52177 HKD
|5 KYD
|47,60885 HKD
|10 KYD
|95,21770 HKD
|20 KYD
|190,43540 HKD
|50 KYD
|476,08850 HKD
|100 KYD
|952,17700 HKD
|250 KYD
|2.380,44250 HKD
|500 KYD
|4.760,88500 HKD
|1000 KYD
|9.521,77000 HKD
|2000 KYD
|19.043,54000 HKD
|5000 KYD
|47.608,85000 HKD
|10000 KYD
|95.217,70000 HKD
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Cayman Islands Dollar
|100 HKD
|10,50230 KYD
|200 HKD
|21,00460 KYD
|300 HKD
|31,50690 KYD
|500 HKD
|52,51150 KYD
|1000 HKD
|105,02300 KYD
|2000 HKD
|210,04600 KYD
|2500 HKD
|262,55750 KYD
|3000 HKD
|315,06900 KYD
|4000 HKD
|420,09200 KYD
|5000 HKD
|525,11500 KYD
|10000 HKD
|1.050,23000 KYD
|20000 HKD
|2.100,46000 KYD