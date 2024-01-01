Convert KYD to SGD at the real exchange rate

Cayman Islands dollars to Singapore dollars today

1,000 kyd
1,653.72 sgd

$1.000 KYD = S$1.654 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KYD to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.65731.6649
Low1.64081.6386
Average1.64921.6506
Change0.36%0.24%
1 KYD to SGD stats

The performance of KYD to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.6573 and a 30 day low of 1.6408. This means the 30 day average was 1.6492. The change for KYD to SGD was 0.36.

The performance of KYD to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.6649 and a 90 day low of 1.6386. This means the 90 day average was 1.6506. The change for KYD to SGD was 0.24.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD183.3620.9331.35618.21.4991.3680.791
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2180.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07189.30911.45319.4991.6061.4660.847
1 SGD0.73761.4740.688113.4211.1061.0090.583

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 KYD1,65372 SGD
5 KYD8,26860 SGD
10 KYD16,53720 SGD
20 KYD33,07440 SGD
50 KYD82,68600 SGD
100 KYD165,37200 SGD
250 KYD413,43000 SGD
500 KYD826,86000 SGD
1000 KYD1.653,72000 SGD
2000 KYD3.307,44000 SGD
5000 KYD8.268,60000 SGD
10000 KYD16.537,20000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 SGD0,60470 KYD
5 SGD3,02349 KYD
10 SGD6,04697 KYD
20 SGD12,09394 KYD
50 SGD30,23485 KYD
100 SGD60,46970 KYD
250 SGD151,17425 KYD
500 SGD302,34850 KYD
1000 SGD604,69700 KYD
2000 SGD1.209,39400 KYD
5000 SGD3.023,48500 KYD
10000 SGD6.046,97000 KYD