Cayman Islands dollars to Australian dollars today

Convert KYD to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kyd
1,828.35 aud

$1.000 KYD = A$1.828 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KYD to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.85341.9018
Low1.82251.8202
Average1.83681.8506
Change-0.25%-2.75%
View full history

1 KYD to AUD stats

The performance of KYD to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8534 and a 30 day low of 1.8225. This means the 30 day average was 1.8368. The change for KYD to AUD was -0.25.

The performance of KYD to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9018 and a 90 day low of 1.8202. This means the 90 day average was 1.8506. The change for KYD to AUD was -2.75.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 KYD1,82835 AUD
5 KYD9,14175 AUD
10 KYD18,28350 AUD
20 KYD36,56700 AUD
50 KYD91,41750 AUD
100 KYD182,83500 AUD
250 KYD457,08750 AUD
500 KYD914,17500 AUD
1000 KYD1.828,35000 AUD
2000 KYD3.656,70000 AUD
5000 KYD9.141,75000 AUD
10000 KYD18.283,50000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 AUD0,54694 KYD
5 AUD2,73470 KYD
10 AUD5,46940 KYD
20 AUD10,93880 KYD
50 AUD27,34700 KYD
100 AUD54,69400 KYD
250 AUD136,73500 KYD
500 AUD273,47000 KYD
1000 AUD546,94000 KYD
2000 AUD1.093,88000 KYD
5000 AUD2.734,70000 KYD
10000 AUD5.469,40000 KYD